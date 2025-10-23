KZN denies baby died after falling on to floor during birth at Addington Hospital

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The KwaZulu-Natal health department is considering moving the Addington Hospital from Durban's beachfront because the "salt air that comes from the ocean affects the lifts".

The KwaZulu-Natal department of health has dismissed as false and distressing social media claims that a newborn baby died after being delivered on the floor at Addington Hospital in Durban.

The department said it was “deeply troubled” by the misleading reports that have been circulating online this week accompanied by disturbing pictures showing a newborn lying on the floor.

“Contrary to false reports, the child has not passed away. Both the mother and baby are in good health. The child is healthy, and both were discharged in a stable condition last month,” the department said in a statement.

According to the department the incident being shared online actually occurred on September 7, not this week as social media posts have suggested.

The viral posts alleged that a woman who went into labour at Addington Hospital was told by nurses to walk to the labour ward on her own, resulting in her giving birth on the way with the baby allegedly falling to the floor and dying.

The department denied the claims, calling them “grossly distorted” and “harmful”.

“We are deeply troubled by the false and distressing claim that the newborn infant passed away,” said the department.

The department said it had a meeting with the family on Monday regarding the incident.

“We have been in direct contact with the patient’s family, who are also alarmed by the spread of misinformation. We confirm that the child is alive, healthy and due for routine immunisation.” said the department.

While confirming that the delivery did occur on hospital premises the department said it is still investigating the circumstances surrounding how the birth unfolded.

“We are deeply concerned about the allegations that a patient in an advanced stage of labour was asked to walk to the labour ward, resulting in the infant being delivered en route,” it said.

“The clinical assessment preceding this instruction is a central focus of the investigation. Hospital management is required to submit a full report by the end of this week.”

The department emphasised that it is treating the matter with the “utmost seriousness” and will ensure accountability where necessary.

“The department is committed to a thorough, objective investigation to establish all facts,” it said.

The department appeal to the public and media to refrain from sharing unverified information.

“The narrative on social media is grossly distorted and does not reflect the reality of the clinical care provided. We urge everyone to rely solely on official statements from the department for accurate information,” it said.

TimesLIVE