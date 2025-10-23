Murder accused trashes KZN courtroom with hammer and sharp object

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minutes after a KwaZulu-Natal man was convicted of attempting to murder a policeman, he produced a hammer and a sharp instrument and trashed a courtroom at the Esikhaleni magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The magistrate was about to impose a sentence when the man reportedly held the sharp instrument to his own neck, threatening to kill himself.

Unconfirmed reports said the man then leapt out of the dock and “started smashing everything with a hammer”.

“He ripped the microphones out, smashed the court television screen, court recording equipment and the magistrate’s laptop. Luckily both the magistrate and court staff managed to escape unharmed but during the ordeal police and the orderlies seemed unable to restrain him,” a source said.

The source said the man was eventually restrained after police shot him in the leg.

“He was detained at the Qalakabusha Correctional Centre. It’s a mystery how he managed to get from the prison to court with such dangerous objects undetected. This is plainly an avoidable breach in court security that could’ve led to serious injury or death of court officials, including the judicial officer.”

The accused allegedly caused damage to the courtroom, the magistrate’s chambers and electronic devices. The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation — Capt Ntathu Ndlovu

KZN police did not confirm the shooting but said a rampage in the courtroom did occur.

“Esikhaleni police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after an incident on Wednesday at the Esikhaleni magistrate’s court, where there was a court disruption by a 38-year-old accused during court proceedings.

“The accused allegedly caused damage to the courtroom, the magistrate’s chambers and electronic devices. The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation,” said Capt Ntathu Ndlovu.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the incident has raised concerns for the safety of all court officials. She said the NPA is aware of the incident but cannot comment further as the justice department is the custodian of the court and court buildings.

The national justice department said it is awaiting feedback from its KZN office.

