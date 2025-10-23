Vehicle tracking expert dispels murder suspect’s claim he was hijacked

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jacqueline Needham was robbed and murdered at her Glenwood guesthouse in August 2022

A Silver Toyota Etios which an e-hailing driver claimed was taken from him at gunpoint was parked on a street less than 110m from the Shuter Road property of slain Glenwood guesthouse owner Jacqueline Needham.

This was the testimony of Thabang Victor Matsoso, 36, who is a compliance co-ordinator at Tracker Connect SA who gave evidence in Needham’s murder trial in the Durban high court on Thursday.

Matsoso compiled a two-page document on the movements of the Toyota Etios registration ND 883 110, which belongs to murder suspect Mzotelwa Manelisi Jali, and Needham’s Kia Soul.

Jali, 24, Mdumiseni Gumende, 21, Bernard Langa, 25, and Bruce Nomfemfe, 51, have pleaded not guilty to Needham’s murder and robbery. Her body was found by employees in a vacant room, wrapped in a sheet, on August 11.

According to Matsoso, the Etios was tracked between 6.30pm and 9.07pm on August 10 2022.

He said the car was driven from Wiggins in the Mayville area at 6.52pm. He said the vehicle travelled down Vusi Mzimela Road before joining the King Cetshwayo (M19), Felix Dlamini and King Dinizulu roads and into Musgrave.

At 8.09pm it reached Bulwer Road and made a stop at Helen Joseph Street, which is often a hive of activity.

He said the car stopped a few metres from Needham’s property and stayed there for more than 58 minutes. At 9.07pm Needham’s Kia Soul vehicle was driven out of her property and in the direction of uMkhumbane.

A satellite image was played in court showing both vehicles in uMkhumbane Road leading to a dump site where the Kia Soul was later found.

“ I can see rubble or veld. A person can be seen opening a door on the left of the vehicle and goes in,” said Matsoso.

Two other people than jump into a Silver Etios.

The suspects would later be dropped off in separate locations, at a mosque and in Archwell Road.

On Wednesday, uMbilo policeman Sgt Moses Nxumalo testified how Jali had given an Archwell Road address as his home.

Jali had phoned Needham under the guise of seeking accommodation in order to gain entry to the property. At some point after the suspects had gained entry they had bound, beaten and strangled Needham. Her Kia, cellular phones and other items were taken.

The property had been Needham’s home since 1977.

Needham’s brother Oscar has maintained his presence throughout the trial. The families of the accused were also present.

The cause of death was manual strangulation.

Judge Khosi Hadebe adjourned the matter to Friday.

There are 39 witnesses expected to testify, according to the indictment.

TimesLIVE