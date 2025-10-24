Anti-bullying institute calls for strict measures at schools after Milnerton incident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SA Anti-Bullying Institute has urged Milnerton High School, where eight senior pupils allegedly beat younger boys, and other schools to adopt proactive measures to ensure the safety and dignity of pupils.



Toto Geza, director of the institute, said they welcomed the swift action by law enforcement in bringing to book the pupils involved.

The eight pupils appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on assault charges on Thursday.

The court set bail of R2,000 for each of the accused who featured in a viral video of the incident, which sparked outrage and led to stun grenades being used to disperse protesters outside the school on Wednesday.

Two of the eight — all charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm — appeared in a separate courtroom, as they are juveniles. One was assessed and released on warning. The other was released into the custody of his parents and will be assessed on Friday.

The case was postponed to January 20 to allow the pupils to complete their exams.

Geza said he hoped those responsible “will be held accountable while taking into consideration all other related pieces of legislation, such as the Children’s Act, Child Justice Act and Criminal Procedures Act”.

“We stand ready to provide guidance and support to schools, educators and communities in this regard,” said Geza.

The institute was gravely concerned about the incident, which compromised “the safety and dignity of pupils”.

“In terms of the South African Schools Act, every pupil has the right to a conducive learning environment, free from harassment, intimidation and bullying.

“Pursuant to section 8A of the act, we remind schools of their obligation to adopt and implement anti-bullying policies, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for pupils.

“We call on Milnerton High School, and all schools, to take proactive measures to prevent and address bullying in accordance with the act and relevant provincial legislation.”

Geza urged schools to “create and maintain a culture of respect, empathy and inclusivity”.

