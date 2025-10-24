Commission hears of death threats and family’s role in helping murder suspect

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Katiso “KT” Molefe is alleged to be involved in the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Family members warned Katiso “KT” Molefe’s nephew, Lucky Molefe, who is allegedly linked to the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, that police were hunting for him, the Madlanga commission of inquiry heard.

Testifying in camera as Witness B, the investigator in the case confirmed Lucky Molefe has been on the run since December 6 2024.

She said Katiso Molefe’s son Thapelo Molefe is on the run with him.

“We had an intense manhunt after failing to arrest him at his workplace. We went to all his known locations and received information he was being hidden. Unfortunately, members of the family actively warned him not to approach the car we were surveilling,” the witness said.

The commission heard Swart’s murder was allegedly tied to corruption at Transnet involving a tender awarded to SK Group, a company linked to Lucky Molefe.

According to Witness B, SK Group’s tender win was rigged as the two competing companies were dummy companies. She said the tender was manipulated and SK Group benefited.

WhatsApp voice recordings obtained from phones belonging to Molefe’s girlfriend, Fundiswa, and his sister, Lebo, who gave their phones for investigation, were played.

On one voice recording, Lebo can be heard warning “Tshepo”, aka Lucky, not to go anywhere near Soweto or his home as police were looking for him.

She said the “uncles” said he must disappear.

“Please Tshepo (Lucky) I am begging, stay where you are, park your car and just stay wherever you are, don’t come this side. I will keep you updated. I will send you another voice note to tell you what is happening. Don’t worry, they are busy with it. So far we are getting good results because they have met le bo mang mang [so and so] and they are fixing it. If you appear, know you have ruined this whole thing,” Lebo said in the voice note.

In a voice note Fundiswa is heard instructing Lebo to tell Lucky to go into hiding.

“He should not go to work until further notice. He is not supposed to be found anywhere. His phones must remain off. Everything that has got to do with him must not be traced until further notice. The lawyer said so and na bo bhuti [the brothers] say so. They said he must disappear and not be traceable. If he doesn’t have a place to stay, they will organise a place for a while,” she said.

Fundiswa said she advised Molefe’s son, Thapelo, to conceal his identity by wearing a cap and sunglasses when he went to the mall.

“I told him (Thapelo) to remove the car, take out the tracker on the RS4, because they are looking for it. Bobby will send Lehasa to take out the tracker because the police want the RS4,” she said.

Witness B said they discovered when Lebo and Fundiswa said “abo Malume, bo mang mang and bo Buti”, they were referring to “the Big 5″.

The witness said Molefe’s girlfriend was at one stage driving a Ford Raptor with a missing number plate belonging to Sedibeng district commissioner Mbangwa Nkhwashu.

Witness B shared a message she received in 2019 to show the commissioners the circumstances of her job had not been easy after that.

She said throughout the course of the investigation, she was confronted with threats. The detailed SMS in which she was threatened with how she would be killed, and in which her family members were threatened, was particularly intense.

The message in isiZulu translates to: “Yes, you girl. You see your forwardness of not giving these people bail when we are offering you R30,000. Now we are going to shoot you with AK47.”

It went on to threaten her family, making her aware they were being followed and they knew her home and family members.

She said the SMS said they would deal with her like a man since she was behaving like one.

“It further said when you drive check by the robot because you’ll never know when we’ll hit.”

She said the Swart case was difficult to investigate.

“This one has been worse. I’m not looking at the criminals only, I must look over my shoulder among some of our own. You don’t know who we must look for [within the police service].”

Describing challenges, she said they had to be detached from their families.

“We have children who don’t understand the situation. One time I was driving with them and they were saying, ”We are going to be shot here, we’re going to die’. It affects the families.”

However, she said there have also been many people who contributed to the success of the case, including a senior prosecutor.

“I wish that out of all this hard work of the commission, we will see change, accountability. We got the opportunity to tell the commission of our encounters, but we are not the only ones. Maybe we are the mouthpiece of the rest of police officers who are struggling to do right but find themselves in situations where the circumstances are giving them the option to either do right or die, which is unfair.

“Some of us, when we joined the SA Police Service, it was not by mistake, and we believe we were placed by God to do right things. We really want to make a difference,” she said.

She said she hopes gaps in the system that favour criminals, including bail determinations, be amended through legislation if needed.

Like witness A, she acknowledged Kwazulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for speaking out.

“I will always be grateful. It’s not like people didn’t know these things. No-one had the courage to take it out there and we were dying one by one. I am not saying that now that it has happened we are not going to die but I will die peacefully knowing I was doing the right thing and the whole country would know what cause I died for.”

