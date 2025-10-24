‘It was a freebie’: Cele explains why he slept at ‘Cat’ Matlala’s house twice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former police minister Bheki Cele says he first met Vusimuzi "Kat" Matlala in December 2024.

Former police minister Bheki Cele has admitted to sleeping at the house of attempted murder accused and controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Cele testified at parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system on Thursday.

He told MPs about his relationship with Matlala, saying he first met him in December 2024 at the Beverly Hills hotel in Durban after the raid at Matlala’s premises to discuss issues.

They met on different occasions afterward, he said.

Cele said he slept at Matlala’s house twice, not because they were friends or business partners, but because it was a “freebie.”

“It’s not because he’s an acquaintance. It’s because it was a freebie and I wasn’t working. I was a pensioner. It’s a nice place.”

He said he didn’t declare it because he was not in government at the time.

“If I had been in government, I would have declared. I slept, woke up and went home.”

Cele faced questions from MPs regarding his relationship with Matlala.

ANC MP Xolani Nqola asked Cele if he wasn’t concerned that a “stranger”, someone he had met a few times, offered him a place to sleep for free while they had no association.

“You only met once or twice and there is this hospitality towards you. Given the problems he presented to you, given your experience in the police service, was there no concern?” Nqola asked.

DA MP Ian Cameron asked Cele if he would take an offer from alleged crime boss Ralph Stanfield to sleep at his house for free.

Cele argued Stanfield and Matlala are different as he has met Matlala and has only heard about Steinfeld but never met him.

“Having met you and having read about you are two different things. I have met Matlala, and I have read about Steinfeld. I don’t know him.”

Cele is expected to continue his testimony and answer questions from MPs on Friday.

