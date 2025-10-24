Joburg company forces staff to walk up stairs, enforces silent zones

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At the Cartrack HQ, staff must use the stairs, not the elevator, unless they have applied for special permission.

Vehicle tracking company Cartrack has come under scrutiny after current and former employees said they were banned from using elevators and forced to take the stairs.

Silent zones are enforced and cellphone use is not allowed on office floors, with policy requiring the devices must be placed in lockers.

This is according to several posts shared on social media platforms this week, including TikTok, about working conditions at the company’s headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

In response, Cartrack said its intent was to create “a safe, respectful and health-conscious workplace”, adding its HR team had not received complaints.

Speaking through TikTok user Awande|Mindset and Mindfulness, current and former employees said they feared reprisal if they spoke out publicly.

Posts stated:

“The owner has created a downright abusive environment. Employees are forbidden from using the elevators, even if they are injured.”

“Employees have to take the stairs every day and are not allowed to speak while doing so. There are people stationed near the stairwells with warning forms, ready to discipline anyone who says as much as ‘hello’.”

“The reason the owner doesn’t want people using the lift is that he hates overweight people and wants everyone to exercise by using the stairs.”

“I worked for that company and yhoo, there are so many stories I could tell. One that stands out is when a woman was fired for using the lift. You can even be fired for breathing there. The pits, I tell you.”

Cartrack said the Rosebank office block was rebuilt recently according to the design of a leading architect as a “walking building” to promote a healthy and efficient workplace.

“To ensure smooth movement across our floors and support a healthy working environment, all management and staff are expected to use the stairs. To prevent echoing through the building and contact centres, we have designated the staircases as silent zones.”

The company said employees with medical conditions, injuries or pregnancies are given special concessions.

“We also have a work-from-home policy for employees with disabilities, and those who choose to work from the office are accommodated on the ground floor.”

Commenting on a complaint that staff were forced to eat lunch in a venue in the building’s parking area, Cartrack said plans for the company canteen have been approved. Construction companies have been appointed, with building work set to begin soon.

“In the interim, we provided a temporary solution for staff, which they are aware is a short-term arrangement.

“We value constructive feedback and continuously strive to improve the employee experience as we complete the final stages of our head office development.”

Mental health in the workplace

Research continues to highlight the strain of toxic workplace environments on employees’ mental health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said safe and healthy working environments are not only a fundamental right but also a key factor in improving staff retention, performance and productivity.

“Conversely, a lack of effective structures and support at work, especially for those living with mental health conditions, can affect a person’s ability to enjoy their work and do their job well,” the WHO report stated.

“It can undermine people’s attendance at work and even stop them from getting a job in the first place.”

New data from Life Health Solutions, a provider of health risk management services, reveals a growing trend of mental health risks in South African corporate workplaces.

The company’s research, which analysed data from 2018 to 2023, found a significant rise in employees identified as posing a mental health safety risk to themselves, others or their organisation. These risks included suicidal thoughts, substance abuse and financial instability.

The data showed a worrying increase across genders, with men’s mental health risk cases rising from 35.1% in 2018 to 37.12% in 2023, while women’s cases decreased slightly from 64.9% to 62.88% over the same time.

Safia Joseph, a psychologist at Life Health Solutions, said the findings underscore the need for proactive mental health support within the corporate workplace.

She said: “Employers have a responsibility to foster a culture of wellbeing and provide resources that empower employees to navigate personal and professional challenges.”

TimesLIVE