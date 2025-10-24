New security measures to protect Gauteng judges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A prisoner went on the rampage in a Richards Bay court with a hammer and a sharp object damaging furniture, cables and computers and attempted to assault the magistrate.

New security measures to protect judges were implemented at courts across Gauteng on Thursday.

The directive, issued by deputy judge president Roland Sutherland, follows a violent incident at the Esikhawini magistrate’s court on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast, where a man went on a rampage with a hammer and a sharp object inside a courtroom.

The man, who launched the attack just minutes after being convicted, had been in custody, and authorities are investigating how he managed to obtain the weapons.

Sutherland has ordered that the new security measures be “strictly enforced” at all courts in the province.

“This directive undoubtedly causes delay and inconvenience. It is imposed to cater for genuine needs to preserve appropriate security thresholds for the judges and patience is requested from everyone,” he said.

The measures are:

no person, including counsel, attorneys, messengers, witnesses, shall for any reason enter the area of the building in which the chambers of judges are situated unless escorted by the secretary of the judge;

any such person who has reason to see a judge in chambers shall call the specific judge’s secretary and make a request to see that judge. Where the meeting is approved by the judge the secretary shall meet the visitor either at the reception desk in the main vestibule or in the courtroom and escort them to the judge and after the meeting, escort them back to a public;

on no account is any person to pass through the interlinking doors from the public area adjacent to the courts into the area of the judges’ chambers. Anyone observed breaching this injunction shall be summarily removed by security guards who shall not indulge in any debate or entertain any excuse or plea of special circumstances. Any visitors resisting the security guards expose themselves to the peril of forceable removal and consequent sanctions;

individuals who have business with the secretary of the judge president or deputy judge president or with the judge president or deputy judge president themselves, shall report to the reception desk in the vestibule, call the relevant secretary who shall either escort such individuals or designate an official security guard to escort the individuals to the office and back again; and

members of the registry staff and judges’ secretaries must carry identification with them at all times to enable the security guards to identify them.

Judges Matter, a civil society project dedicated to monitoring the South African judiciary to ensure transparency and accountability, said it was deeply distressing to learn of yet another security breach at a court, which threatened the lives of a magistrate and court officials.

Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Mbekezeli Benjamin said a review of court security was “now extremely urgent”.

“The 2025 incidents alone are becoming more extreme and more violent. If not attended to, we fear the worst.”

He said Wednesday’s attack was one of several incidents this year where there was a murder and shootings in and around the court premises, particularly in the Western Cape.

He said in 2020 they conducted a research survey on magistrates’ perceptions of their working environment, including on caseloads, court infrastructure, safety and even remuneration.

“We surveyed a representative sample from across the country and across different ranks. We repeated the survey in 2023 and published a research report titled Under Pressure.

“In that report, a third of the 230 respondents indicated that that they were either threatened or harmed due to their jobs as magistrates. Several of the respondents indicated feeling unsafe in court premises and in the courtroom.

“Since then, we have raised concerns about the safety of magistrates with the department of justice and the successive ministers of justice. This latest incident only raises our concerns about the safety of magistrates, in rural and urban areas. But it is not isolated to only the magistrates courts, just this week, the Johannesburg high court has implemented new security protocol to ensure the safety of judges.”

He said this week’s incident in KZN was alarming.

“As we understand it in this case, the accused person was transported from Qalakabusha Prison in Empangeni and brought to court by the department of correctional services. This factor is unique from most other previous security breaches, as the risk comes from what should be a highly secure facility. This adds to our worries about the lax security in the courts.”

“We hope that there will be a swift investigation, but what is more urgent is a revision and boosting of the security protocols at the Esikhawini regional court, to remedy the current security breach and prevent a recurrence. We also hope that psychosocial support will be provided to the magistrate and to the court staff affected,” said Benjamin.

The department of justice and constitutional development did not respond to a request for comment.