Police chase escaped lion back into northern KZN game reserve

Police chased a lion walking on the highway in the Escaweni area, KwaZulu-Natal, back into the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi game reserve on Monday.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has urged communities to immediately report sightings of lions on the loose to contain the danger they pose.

A lion was seen outside the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi game reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The lion was seen walking along the highway by police.

Police gave chase, and the animal jumped the barrier on the roadside and returned to the game reserve.

Live Traffic NPC posted video footage of the lion walking along the road on social media, but the sender did not have further details.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo confirmed a lion was seen outside the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi game reserve.

He said the lion returned to the reserve.

Mntambo urged communities to be vigilant.

“We urge communities to report sightings of lions to police stations.”

