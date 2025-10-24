Stabbing at Boksburg High, axe injury at Soshanguve Primary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng education department has suspended two basic education employment initiative assistants after a grade 5 pupil was injured at Dimakatso Primary School in Soshanguve on Wednesday.

According to the department, preliminary reports suggest that the pupil was asked by an educator assistant to help move workbooks from the library to a classroom. While inside the library, an axe allegedly fell and struck the pupil’s hand, causing injury.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment.

The educator assistant and a general assistant involved in the incident have been suspended with immediate effect, pending an internal investigation.

District social workers have been assigned to provide counselling and psychosocial support to the pupil, the family and the school community.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are extremely concerned about this unfortunate incident and are closely monitoring the pupil’s recovery.”

Attempts to reach the pupil’s parents for comments were unsuccessful.

The education department said it is also disturbed by a violent stabbing at Boksburg High School in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning, leaving a grade 9 pupil injured.

According to the department, a group of about eight boys allegedly jumped over the school fence and entered the premises before attacking and stabbing the pupil.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Law enforcement officials swiftly responded and the suspects were arrested. They are detained at Boksburg police station.

The injured pupil was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The education department’s psychosocial support unit has been dispatched to the school to provide trauma counselling to the victim, classmates and teachers.

Chiloane condemned the violence, expressing concern about the increasing number of violent incidents n school environments.

