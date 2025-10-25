KZN traditional healer gunned down at home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The suspects opened fire on the traditional healer as he sat outside having a braai. Stock photo.

KwaZulu-Natal traditional healer Dr Godo Olulala Amankankane Mthembu was gunned down at his home at KwaMhlabuyalingana on Friday night.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said detectives in Manguzi were investigating a case of murder after a 61-year-old man was shot dead by unknown suspects at his home.

“Reports indicate that the victim and other people were seated under a tree having a braai when an unknown man arrived and opened fire at the victim at close range. It is reported that another gunman also fired shots. The victim was declared dead at the scene,” he said.

Netshiunda said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage. A search for the suspects is under way.

Mthembu was respected for his healing skills and treating patients for free.

He made headlines some years ago when a man tried to sell him a person with albinism. Mthembu called the police and the suspect was arrested.

The body parts of people with albinism have been known to be sought by some witch doctors to make muthi as they are believed to hold supernatural powers. The myth has led to people with albinism being kidnapped and murdered, especially in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Mthembu is survived by 10 wives and more than 60 children.

TimesLIVE