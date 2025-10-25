South Africa

Three suspected kidnappers shot dead in Johannesburg

The 2020 Tracker vehicle crime index has provided some interesting facts and figures about vehicle crime in SA.
Three suspected kidnappers were shot dead in a shoot-out with police in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon. (: Fernando Gregory Milan / 123rf)

Three suspected kidnappers were shot dead in a shoot-out with police in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.

Acting on information regarding reports of a kidnapping in Langlaagte and attempted kidnapping in Randburg, police spotted the suspects and attempted to stop their vehicle.

“A shoot-out ensued, resulting in the suspects being fatally shot. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered at the scene,” police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said.

Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder, and investigations are ongoing.

