Hibberdene police solve a brutal murder case at Mthwalume

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The two suspects, aged 24 and 36, are also charged with possession of suspected stolen property. File photo.

Two suspects are expected to appear in the uMzumbe magistrate’s court in connection with the murder of Khanyisile Ngwane, 64, who was found in a pool of blood at her home in Mthwalume in KwaZulu-Natal.

The two suspects, aged 24 and 36, are also charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza said police were summoned to the crime scene on October 14.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim’s residence was also robbed of valuable items. A case of murder and house robbery were registered at Hibberdene police station,” said Magwaza.

After investigations were conducted on Thursday, a suspect, 24, was arrested in the Nyangwini area after being found in possession of items suspected to have been taken from Ngwane’s home.

On the same day police also arrested a 36-year-old man for the murder of Ngwane.

“Both suspects were charged for murder and possession of property suspected to be stolen,” said Magwaza.

TimesLIVE