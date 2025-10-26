South Africa

Light aircraft crashes into tuck shop at Alberton school

This aircraft crash landed at Hoërskool Alberton on Sunday and damaged the tuck shop. (Supplied)

A light aircraft reportedly crashed into a tuck shop at Hoërskool Alberton in Ekurhuleni on Sunday morning, the Gauteng education department said.

“Circumstances around the incident are under investigation by relevant authorities. The pilot and the instructor who were onboard the aircraft reportedly sustained no injuries,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

He said the incident will not disrupt schooling activities or the ongoing National Senior Certificate examinations.

Parents were advised to ensure their children bring their own food to school while repairs are being arranged.

