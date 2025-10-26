MEC targets employers hiring undocumented foreign drivers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma with Road Traffic Inspectorate officials and police conducting a stop and search.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma has cautioned employers who hire undocumented foreign nationals.

Duma’s remarks come after after the department’s ambitious #NenzaniLaEzweni campaign netted more than 15 undocumented foreigners driving trucks and motorbikes at uMkhondeni weigh bridge near Pietermaritzburg at the weekend.

“We are now gunning for the owners of these companies in the freight and logistics sector. I have mandated the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) to arrest the employers for employing undocumented foreigners who are turning our roads into killing fields,” said Duma.

Teams from the home affairs immigration unit, the police and the department of employment and labour are working with the RTI.

