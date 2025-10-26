Police investigating fatal shooting in Pinetown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paramedics attended to a man who had been shot numerous times on the side of the road.

A KwaZulu-Natal man was killed in a shooting incident on Bamboo Lane in Pinetown on Sunday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just after 11.20am, ALS paramedics responded to numerous calls about a shooting incident.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to find police already in attendance with the road closed off. They were shown to a man who had been shot numerous times on the side of the road.

Paramedics assessed the man, believed to be in his fifties, but he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.

“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however SAPS will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.

TimesLIVE