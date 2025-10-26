Two arrested in KZN for possession of suspected stolen livestock

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two foreigners in Bulwer on Saturday morning for possession of suspected stolen livestock.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza said the arrests were made after the Bulwer tracing team intercepted a vehicle driving towards Pietermaritzburg.

Upon searching the vehicle police officers found 20 goats and 12 sheep.

“The occupants of the vehicle produced documentation purporting to be authorising the transportation of the livestock. A quick verification of the documents revealed that information therein was falsified,” said Magwaza.

The person listed as the seller denied any knowledge of or involvement in the alleged sale.

The two suspects, aged 36 and 40, were arrested and will appear before the Hlanganani magistrate’s court on Monday.

