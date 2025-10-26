Woman dies from cardiac arrest after car accident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While trying to cut the patient free, the woman, believed to be in her fifties, went into cardiac arrest. Stock photo.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has died after going into cardiac arrest after a head-on collision at the intersection of Hans Detman Highway and Wiltshire Road in Shallcross, west of Durban, on Sunday morning.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage with two badly damaged vehicles on the roadway.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that one of the drivers was severely entrapped in their vehicle and was in a critical condition,” Jamieson said.

The eThekwini fire department was dispatched to assist at the scene while advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the woman in the vehicle.

“Unfortunately while trying to cut the patient free, the female, believed to be in her fifties, went into cardiac arrest. Despite all attempts to save her the patient was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 40s, sustained moderate injuries and once stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics was transported to a nearby hospital.

“At this stage the events leading up to the fatal crash are unknown. However police were in attendance and will be investigating further,” added Jamieson.

