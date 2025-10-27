41-year-old American nabbed for kidnapping charges

A 41-year-old US citizen was arrested for extradition at Kanoneiland, Northern Cape, on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Sgt Omphile Masegela said members from Interpol engaged Kanoneiland police in connection with an American man wanted for several cases, including kidnapping, suspected to be in the vicinity of Kanoneiland.
“The SAPS team, comprising Kanoneiland SAPS, Upington border police and Upington highway patrol, in conjunction with Interpol officials, traced and arrested the suspect at a farm in the area,” Masegela said.
The suspect is expected to be extradited soon, according to the police.
