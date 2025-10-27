Aubrey Tau Foundation offers R250,000 reward after brutal killing of two Mamelodi cousins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Aubrey Tau Foundation has offered a R250,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the brutal killing of two young women in Mamelodi in Tshwane on Sunday.

In a statement in conjunction with Moja Love TV, Aubrey Tau said the foundation could not remain silent in the face of such a tragedy.

“The foundation, in conjunction with Moja Love TV with various social justice programmes, cannot stand idle and not do anything. It is in this regard that the foundation announces a R250,000 reward for any credible information from members of the public that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those behind this crime,” said Tau.

Graphic images and a video circulating on social media show the bodies of the victims, Tshiamo Moramaga, 22, and Baleseng Moramaga, 21, who were cousins, lying next to each other on the side of a road.

Gauteng police confirmed they have launched an investigation into the murders.

Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said officers are working to establish the motive for the killings.

The victims’ aunt Maggie Moramaga told Daily Sun she was devastated when she was called by neighbours to identify the bodies.

“I was shocked when people came to tell me to come quickly and identify children presumed to be related to us. When I got there, it was them,” she said.

Maggie said the family is hoping for justice.

“We want the law to run its course because we want justice for these children so we can know how or why they were killed, because we don’t know,” she said.

Tau said the murders reflect the alarming levels of gender-based violence in South Africa.

“Extreme violence against women in South Africa has been on the rise. It cannot be that young women, despite what the allegations may be on social media, are murdered in the most brutal and senseless way.”

The foundation also said it would approach the victims’ families and contribute towards funeral costs while calling on law enforcement to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice.

