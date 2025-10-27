Expert at Madlanga commission rejects sabotage claims over ballistic report errors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brig Mishak Mkhabela, national head of the ballistics section, testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

SAPS ballistics head Brig Mishak Mkhabela, stationed at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Silverton, Pretoria, has suggested to the Madlanga Commission that errors identified in a crucial ballistic report into the murder investigation of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart were the result of “human error” and not deliberate sabotage.

Mkhabela detailed how a forensic analyst’s affidavit mistakenly cross-referenced bullet and cartridge evidence, causing confusion in the official report.

The mistake discovered in the ballistic findings for the Bramley and Vereeniging [Swart] cases raised suspicions among investigators that the evidence may have been tampered with.

According to Mkhabela, the discrepancy occurred when the analyst cited an incorrect paragraph instead of another in a section of the report, adding that, “that tells you it was a mistake”.

He said the working notes showed he had done the comparison correctly but had made an error in transferring the results to the affidavit.

The commission heard that both the analyst and the reviewer initially missed the mistake, prompting a formal internal investigation.

“We registered a non-conformance and investigated. The report was retrieved and replaced with a corrected version referencing the 15 cartridge cases,” he said.

However, the chief evidence leader, advocate Matthew Chaskalson, questioned whether the mix-up could have been a deliberate attempt to derail the prosecution.

Chaskalson pointed out that there are two possibilities, including that it was a sloppy error, that in recording what happened to the cartridges, warrant officer Refiloe Makgotle just got the cross-reference wrong, or that it was deliberate, and it was an attempt to sabotage the investigation or the prosecution.

“But I want to interrogate the second possibility, because that is certainly how it was perceived by the investigating officers. But it seems to me that if you were going to sabotage the investigation or the prosecution this way, it would be rather strange,” he said.

He also pointed out that some of the errors might have been a calculated move to break the chain of custody.

However, Mkhabela rejected this, calling it unlikely.

Mkhabela noted that the analyst had, in fact, linked bullets and cartridge cases from the Vereeniging crime scene to firearms seized from the suspects.

“If he did that with a mind to sabotage, then his brain needs to be examined, because the evidence he produced actually strengthens the case,” he told the commission.

