Family still seeking answers after student’s fatal fall from HOMii building two years ago

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The family of student Andiswa Mantshongo joined the protest at the Homii properties building in Durban central on October 27 2025, saying they want answers to understand what caused her to fall from the seventh floor of the building in 2023.

A KwaZulu-Natal family is still looking for answers after the death of a student at a HOMii Properties building two years ago.

Pietermaritzburg mother Nonthuthuko Mantshongo joined a protest outside the building on Joe Slovo Street in Durban on Monday. Twins Aphelele and Aphile Dlamini allegedly fell to the basement from the fourth floor of the building earlier this month. Aphelele died instantly, while his twin sister Aphile remains in intensive care with severe injuries.

Protesters barricaded the building’s entrance, holding placards reading #JusticeForDlaminiTwins and chanting “Mayishe [let it burn]" as they called for accountability. It’s alleged the property owners failed to comply with building safety regulations.

Among those who addressed the crowd were the twins’ father Khaya Dlamini and Mantshongo, whose daughter Andiswa allegedly died from a fall at the same building two years ago.

Mantshongo, whose daughter was a second-year University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student, recalled receiving a late-night call from police on February 16 that year.

“The police asked me if I have a child who lives in Durban. I agreed and they told me to come urgently. It was around 10pm,” she said. “I thought maybe she was evicted or arrested. I even told my son to continue the call and that’s when they told him what happened. I wasn’t told directly but when family started arriving at my house in the middle of the night, I knew something tragic had happened.”

Her friends said she went to the bathroom on the seventh floor and never came back. The only thing they found [inside the room] was her shoe — Nonthuthuko Mantshongo, mother of Andiswa

Mantshongo said Andiswa had been visiting friends at the HOMii building the night she disappeared. “Her friends said she went to the bathroom on the seventh floor and never came back. The only thing they found [inside the room] was her shoe,” she said.

Mantshongo said she has not received any explanation from the building’s management and last heard from investigators in 2023. “The owners have said nothing to me till today. I’m here with my lawyer but nothing is happening.”

The twins’ father gave an emotional account of discovering his children’s bodies after their fall. “On October 18 my twins’ friends came knocking, saying they had fallen into a hole,” he said. “When I got to the fourth floor, the kids pointed at the lift that wasn’t working. I pushed the door and saw a hole. I ran downstairs, opened the lift door again, and saw darkness.

“When I went in, I saw a white top and said, ‘That is my child.’ My children were badly hurt. There was blood coming from their eyes and noses. My son’s skull was broken. Only the girl was breathing.”

Dlamini said he rushed them to hospital himself as emergency services would take too long. When he returned to the building he found maintenance workers already repairing the lift.

“Till today, neither the police nor the building management have given me any updates,” he said.

Gospel singer Ayanda Ntanzi and representatives from several organisations — including the MK Party Labour Desk, ANC and EFF Youth Command — attended the protest. MK Party treasurer-general Mlungisi Zondi said they planned to march to both the HOMii offices and the local police station.

In a statement last week HOMii Properties confirmed the incident, saying it was co-operating with authorities and providing counselling to affected families. The company asked for privacy to deal with the matter as it was now before the law.

TimesLIVE