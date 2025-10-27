Harmony Gold reports death at Mponeng mine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Harmony reported the death of an electrician who was conducting routine maintenance work at its Mponeng gold mine on Sunday.

“The incident involved an electrician who conducted routine maintenance work. Harmony extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased and is providing support during this difficult time,” the company said in a statement.

Harmony said safety remained its foremost priority and a core value underpinning all operations.

“A full investigation into the circumstances of the incident has been initiated, led by Harmony management in collaboration with the department of mineral and petroleum resources (DMPR).”

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said the incident has brought the total number of fatalities in the South African mining industry to 38 for the year to date according to reports from the DMPR.

“This latest accident marks the 12th fatality at Harmony operations this year, a tragic reflection of what Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa has described as ‘the arrogance and self-serving leadership of Harmony, which refuses to accept constructive criticism aimed at improving safety and saving lives’,” the union said.

