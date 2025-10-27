Internal dissent grows as ANC KZN prepares for conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal accelerates preparations for its provincial elective conference, internal dissent is growing over what some insiders describe as a rushed and risky process — one that could deepen the party’s existing fractures ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

After its worst electoral performance in the province since 1994 — dropping from 44 seats to just 14 in the 2024 general election and securing only 17% of the vote — the ANC disbanded both its provincial executive committee and regional executive committees earlier this year. In their place, the party appointed a provincial task team and 11 regional task teams to oversee renewal and prepare for upcoming conferences.

The ANC’s national leadership has since instructed all 11 regions to hold their elective conferences by November. This forms part of a broader effort to consolidate leadership and prepare for the party’s National General Council in December. But several party members and organisers say the timeline is unrealistic and politically dangerous.

“This process is being rushed,” said one regional organiser who asked not to be named. “Many branches are not properly constituted, and some regions are still dealing with dual membership issues from those who joined the MK Party. We’re heading into a conference with shaky foundations.”

In regions including eThekwini and Moses Mabhida — among the largest and most influential in the province — branch reorganisation has reportedly been slow. The eThekwini regional task team is racing to prepare all 111 branches for its own conference, expected in November.

A recent meeting of the Tolomane Mnyayiza region in Port Shepstone highlighted similar concerns. Regional coordinator Nkazimulo Mavundla acknowledged that organisational renewal remains a critical task, but also emphasised the challenges of rebuilding structures and restoring public trust.

The urgency to hold conferences comes in the wake of the ANC’s dramatic fall from dominance in KwaZulu-Natal. The party has struggled to regain lost ground in subsequent by-elections, often finishing behind the IFP and the surging uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. In some wards, the ANC has failed to field candidates or has been out-organised by newer political formations.

“There’s a real risk that unresolved tensions will spill over,” said one KZN ANC provincial task team member who is opposed to these elections. “If the branches aren’t ready, the legitimacy of the outcomes will be questioned. We’re not just choosing leaders — we’re deciding the future of the party in this province.”

Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu, a senior lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, believes the timing of the conferences could prove disastrous.

“I don’t think it would be a good idea that the ANC holds these elective conferences before the 2026 local government elections,” Ndlovu said. “It would cause further divisions and fractures at a time when the party needs unity and focus. The ANC in KZN is already weakened — rushing this process could make things worse.”

He added that the party’s internal cohesion has been tested by factionalism, defections and the rise of the MK Party, which won 45% of the provincial vote in 2024 and now holds more seats in the legislature than the ANC.

The ANC is also due to hold its national elective conference in 2026, which is expected to be hotly contested by rival factions and leadership slates. While the outcome of that conference will shape the party’s national leadership, analysts caution that it may not translate into electoral success.

With the ANC’s faltering fortunes in recent polls, winning internal contests no longer guarantees dominance at the ballot box. The party’s ability to reconnect with voters — especially in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal — will depend on more than just who emerges victorious at conference.

Despite the concerns, ANC provincial coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu has maintained that the roadmap remains intact.

Fanle Sibisi, KZN ANC provincial task team spokesperson, said the party is sticking to its roadmap to hold elective conferences “within the timeframes within the end of this year” and tasked its provincial and regional task teams “to drive this process.”

“[We view this process] as an internal democratic process and designed to strengthen the organisation rather than divide it. The ANC will use these gatherings as a platform for renewal and unity of comrades and the organisation at large and as a programme alignment as we prepare for 2026 local government elections.”

The provincial elective conference is expected to be a key moment for the ANC in KZN, not only for leadership outcomes but for what it signals about the party’s ability to renew itself in a province where its dominance has been severely tested.

Whether the structures are ready — or simply being hurried into place — remains a question that could shape the ANC’s future in KwaZulu-Natal.