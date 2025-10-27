Johannesburg man sentenced to 15 years for tampering with essential infrastructure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The court said there were no substantial or compelling circumstances to justify a lesser sentence and imposed the statutory 15 years’ imprisonment. Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court has sentenced Chrispen Chikwera to 15 years’ imprisonment for tampering with essential infrastructure,

In the early hours of July 24 2024, a Beagle Watch security officer responded to an alarm in Greenside, Johannesburg.

On arrival, he knocked at the property’s gate but received no response. He then noticed a bolt cutter and other tools lying beneath a tree next to a City Power electrical pole.

Closer inspection revealed that electrical cables were loose, and clamps had been removed from the pole.

While searching the area, the officer spotted Chikwera hiding in the tree.

“He apprehended Chikwera and immediately contacted the police,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Chikwera pleaded not guilty in court. After the state closed its evidence, the defence applied for a discharge, which the state successfully opposed.

Prosecutor Adolphus Mukwevho argued for the maximum penalty prescribed for a first-time offender, Mjonondwane said.

“The court agreed with the state that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances to justify a lesser sentence and consequently imposed the statutory minimum of 15 years’ imprisonment.”

Mjonondwane said the conviction demonstrated the importance of community vigilance in safeguarding public infrastructure.

“The NPA commends the security company for its alertness and commitment to preventing infrastructure-related crimes.”

TimesLIVE