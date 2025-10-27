South Africa

POLL | Is the government failing to protect children from the grip of gangsterism?

A report by a global anti-crime NGO suggests that Nelson Mandela Bay gangsters are trying to gain access to tenders to bolster their grasp on the city
Four minors, the youngest only 13, were hospitalised recently after being shot by suspected members of a rival gang in Westbury. (Shaun Swingler )

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has raised alarm over the growing recruitment of children and teens by gangs in Westbury, Johannesburg.

This comes after a recent shooting in the area claimed the lives of a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old. Four other minors, the youngest only 13, were hospitalised after being shot by suspected members of a rival gang.

Masemola received a briefing last week about gang-related violence that continues to plague the community.

In December last year, two teenagers aged 13 and 17 were killed in a drive-by shooting in Lavender Hill in Cape Town. Videos of their bodies were circulated on social media and exposed the deadly pull of gangsterism among children in impoverished areas.

