R20m wall, no clinic: Boitumelo residents still wait, 15 years after they were promised a healthcare facility

22 October 2025. Gabriel Lazarus, 67, have not been taking his high blood pressure medication as he cannot walk for long distances Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

In the heart of Boitumelo township in Evaton, south of Johannesburg, stands a half-built perimeter wall, the only visible result of a clinic project that has swallowed nearly R20m in public funds. What was meant to become Boitumelo Clinic, a beacon of hope for more than 6,000 households, is now an abandoned construction site and a disappointment.

Instead of a fully functional clinic, residents are forced to rely on makeshift container facilities, cramped and ill-equipped to serve the community’s growing healthcare needs.

When Sunday Times visited the site on Wednesday, patients were seen sitting in the scorching sun, shielding themselves with medical files while waiting to be attended to.

Others sat under an old shelter outside the clinic. Inside, there was barely enough room for two people to walk through the narrow passages, and the heat was stifling. Only the nurses’ small offices have air conditioners, a rare relief in an otherwise suffocating space.

A few kilometres away, in another section of the township, lies a vast open field, the original site earmarked for the Boitumelo Clinic. Fifteen years later, the land remains bare, with only a partially built wall as a reminder of what could have been.

The perimeter wall of the clinic that the community of Boitumelo in Evaton, south of Johannesburg, has been waiting for for about 15 years. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

“As you can see, I can’t walk long distances,” said Gabriel Lazarus, 67, who struggles with mobility and high blood pressure. “I’ve defaulted on my treatment because the container clinic is too far for me. My life is at risk.”

According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa, hypertension affects more than 8.2 million South Africans, making access to healthcare critical for vulnerable communities like Boitumelo.

Another patient, Palesa Mosetheli, 28, said overcrowding and lack of order at the container clinic have turned it into a health hazard.

“They mix everyone, children, TB patients and others in one space. It’s unsafe and chaotic. When it rains, we have nowhere to stand,” she said.

In a written response to a question by the DA in the Gauteng provincial legislature, health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed that the project dates back to 2013, when the first contractor, PSP-ADI Consortium, was appointed. The company signed a service-level agreement in 2016 and was paid R9.5m before terminating its contract in April 2018 due to “community unrest”.

Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

Another contractor, Shomang Construction CC, was appointed in May 2019 and paid R6.1m in February 2021 before also abandoning the site under similar circumstances.

“The contractor was terminated due to community interference and unrest,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

To date, R19.6m has been paid to contractors, with an outstanding balance of R13.7m still reflected in departmental accounts, yet the clinic remains unbuilt.

Community leader Abram Pheko recalled how the site was first introduced by the departments of infrastructure development and health, but the project soon fell apart amid financial disputes and abandoned work.

Abram Pheko says the community of Boitumelo in Evaton has been left in limbo after they were promised a clinic. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

“The first contractor left, then another came and left again. Workers complained about not being paid. The third one just built the wall and disappeared. Now we’re told there’s no budget,” he said.

Another resident, Peter Mabena, dismissed claims that community unrest was to blame for the project’s failure.

“That’s not true. The problem is that they bring companies that don’t hire locals. These contractors make millions, bring their own people, then vanish. You can’t expect people to stay quiet while they’re hungry,” he said. “The last contractor came at night and took their equipment. By morning, the site was empty.”

Kingsol Chabalala, DA Emfuleni North constituency head, has called for an urgent independent audit into the Boitumelo Clinic project.

Kingsol Chabalala, a councillor in Emfuleni, is concerned about lack of direction on the construction of the clinic. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

“We condemn this reckless waste of taxpayers’ money. Nearly R20m has been spent, yet there’s no clinic to show for it. This points to gross mismanagement and possible corruption,” he said.

Chabalala added that the project’s absence from the Gauteng department of health’s 2024/25 plans suggests that the clinic may not be completed any time soon.

“This is a shocking indictment of premier Panyaza Lesufi’s administration and its failure to deliver on basic healthcare promises,” he said.

Nkomo-Ralehoko admitted that the clinic brief is outdated and needs to be reviewed.

“The project is in the planning stage, but all projects in infancy planning have been halted due to budget reprioritisation,” she said.

For the residents of Boitumelo, however, “reprioritisation” means another year, or several, without a proper healthcare facility. Fifteen years later, the R20m wall stands as a silent monument to failed promises and a community left behind.