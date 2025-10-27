Ramaphosa’s commitment to democracy commended in Malaysia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been conferred an honorary doctorate in international relations by the University of Malaya in Malaysia.

Ramaphosa is on a working visit to Malaysia, where he was invited as a guest of the chair at the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and the East Asian summit.

His visit is set to improve strategic relations with Malaysia, Southeast Asia and ASEAN in relation to South Africa’s foreign policy.

The university said the conferment reflects its recognition of Ramaphosa’s leadership, contributions to international relations and dedication to global development.

“His exemplary leadership, moral courage and unwavering dedication to the ideals of democracy continue to inspire his nation and the world,” the university said.

“Through his multifaceted initiatives, he continues to empower communities and inspire generations to pursue excellence, equality and peace.”

In his public lecture, Ramaphosa thanked the university for the recognition, saying he accepts it with humility.

While the doctorate is conferred in his name, the president dedicated it to the achievements of South Africa.

“It recognises the struggle of the South African people for democracy and freedom,” Ramaphosa said.

“It acknowledges the progress we have made in building a new society founded on the principles of equality, justice and solidarity.”

South Africa is Malaysia’s largest trading partner in Africa. Ramaphosa said the government affirms the bonds of “friendship” between the two countries, especially at a time of uncertainty in the world.

He added that Pretoria is building ties of trade, investment and commerce to improve diplomatic relations with Malaysia.

“This is an honour dedicated to our shared pursuit of knowledge and our shared desire to advance humanity through learning and understanding.

“It is an honour that I dedicate to people struggling against discrimination, human rights abuses, poverty and inequality, wherever they may be.”

The ANC congratulated its president on his achievement.

“The degree is an indication of his leadership in breeding dialogue, economic partnerships and sustainable development in Africa and with global partners. We wish President Ramaphosa ongoing success in his mission, and we salute the University of Malaya for its recognition of African leadership and its strengthening of academic and diplomatic bonds between Malaysia and South Africa.”

TimesLIVE