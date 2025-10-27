SA’s Uhu Health wins global innovation award for transforming access to care

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Uhu Health has been recognised on the global stage for revolutionising access to quality medical care through technology.

In a major nod to South Africa’s growing influence in digital healthcare innovation, Uhu Health has been recognised on the global stage for revolutionising access to quality medical care through technology.

The Johannesburg-based company was recently named “Health Consumer Advocacy Innovator of the Year 2025” by Global Health and Pharma (GHP), a prestigious international platform celebrating excellence and innovation in healthcare.

Now in its 10th year, the GHP Awards honour companies that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, resilience and leadership in advancing patient-centred care, research and medical technology.

Founded with a vision to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible for all South Africans, Uhu Health offers a digital platform that provides consultations, screenings and sick notes through its easy-to-use healthcare app.

The company also launched South Africa’s first AI-powered diabetes chatbot and has expanded digital pathology access, marking a significant step toward bridging the country’s healthcare divide.

South Africa’s healthcare system remains deeply unequal: while 85% of the population depends on an under-resourced public health sector, only a small portion can afford private medical aid. Public hospitals and clinics continue to face staff shortages, long waiting times and poor service delivery caused by inefficiencies in management and resource allocation.

Uhu Health founder and CEO Tania Joffe said her company’s mission is to change this imbalance by putting quality care into everyone’s hands.

“In South Africa, access to affordable private healthcare has long been a privilege. Our mission is to make quality healthcare available to everyone, everywhere. We are changing the notion that quality health is reserved for a few by bringing medical expertise and diagnostics directly to people through digital technology.”

Joffe said Uhu Health’s digital pathology service enables users to receive fast, affordable test results while connecting seamlessly with healthcare providers.

https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/sci-tech/2025-06-27-tiktok-teams-up-with-local-organisations-to-foster-mental-health-dialogues/

In announcing this year’s winners, GHP said 2025 had witnessed “incredible developments” in technological integration and scientific breakthroughs, reshaping the way patients receive care.

“Digital health has taken centre stage, with telemedicine, wearable technology and AI-powered analytics transforming patient care.

“Sustainability has also become a key focus, with pharmaceutical companies investing in green chemistry and reducing their carbon footprints.”

The organisation noted that the growing demand for innovative therapies, digital healthcare solutions and sustainable medical practices continues to make the global health sector one of the most dynamic industries worldwide.

Joffe said the recognition from GHP reinforces Uhu Health’s mission to make healthcare a universal right rather than a privilege.

“This award is a testament to our unwavering belief that access to healthcare is a human right, not a luxury,” she said.

TimesLIVE