Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala fails in high court bail bid

Security company owner Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on Monday lost his appeal in the Johannesburg high court to be released on bail.

The businessman faces an attempted murder charge and was earlier denied bail in the Alexandra magistrate’s court. The court said he was a danger to society and might interfere with state witnesses should he be released.

Matlala is alleged to be the mastermind behind the shooting of his ex-girlfriend actress Tebogo Thobejane, whose car was sprayed with bullets in 2023 in Sandton.

In hearings at the Madlanga commission, it was alleged Matlala and another businessman, Katiso “TK” Molefe, are part of the “Big Five cartel” specialising in the procurement of public tenders, contract killings, distribution of drugs and kidnappings, as well as cross-border hijackings.

Molefe, who is accused of being behind the murder of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, also approached the high court after being denied bail for his alleged involvement in the murders. He was successful and was released on R400,000 bail.

