South Africa

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala fails in high court bail bid

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala will remain in custody pending trial for attempted murder. File image (Antonio Muchave)

Security company owner Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on Monday lost his appeal in the Johannesburg high court to be released on bail.

The businessman faces an attempted murder charge and was earlier denied bail in the Alexandra magistrate’s court. The court said he was a danger to society and might interfere with state witnesses should he be released.

Matlala is alleged to be the mastermind behind the shooting of his ex-girlfriend actress Tebogo Thobejane, whose car was sprayed with bullets in 2023 in Sandton.

In hearings at the Madlanga commission, it was alleged Matlala and another businessman, Katiso “TK” Molefe, are part of the “Big Five cartel” specialising in the procurement of public tenders, contract killings, distribution of drugs and kidnappings, as well as cross-border hijackings.

Molefe, who is accused of being behind the murder of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, also approached the high court after being denied bail for his alleged involvement in the murders. He was successful and was released on R400,000 bail.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Hundreds gather to show support for Dlamini twins after lift shaft accident

2

Why Gen Z and millennials are dropping babies and pets for plants

3

BHEKISISA | SA is first in Africa to register twice-a-year anti-HIV jab

4

Aubrey Tau Foundation offers R250,000 reward after brutal killing of two Mamelodi cousins

5

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Decoding Patrice Motsepe: Why he may not be interested in being ANC president?

Top Stories