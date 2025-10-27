WATCH | Hundreds gather to show support for Dlamini twins after lift shaft accident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hundreds of people gathered in the Durban CBD on Monday morning to demand justice for the Dlamini twins, who fell down a lift shaft during repairs at their block of flats a week ago.

Their father Khaya Dlamini said his son Aphelele and daughter Aphile would have been celebrating their eighth birthday on Monday, but Aphelele died instantly while Aphile is fighting for her life in hospital. The children fell from the fourth floor to the basement at Homii Lifestyle building.

Dlamini’s demand on social media for justice has garnered widespread public support.

Addressing the crowd on Monday, Dlamini said he would not give up until he got answers from Homii Lifestyle management and police. His supporters demanded the building be shut down.

“I will keep telling the world until I find justice,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Dlamini said his children’s birthday was a black day: “I died twice. Happy birthday, Aphelele and Aphile. I will always love you.”

Last week the distraught father said Homii withheld CCTV footage of the incident.

“Homii Lifestyle management does not care. No-one has visited me and my wife. I had to go to the security office to demand footage, and they refused to give it to me. They only gave me a grocery bag and teddy bear, which I refused.”

Dlamini said there was no warning signage or safety measures to indicate the lift was not working. His children’s friends called him for help when the pair fell down the shaft. Dlamini said when he pushed the lift doors open, he almost also fell in.

“I opened it because I wanted to see where my son and daughter were. I was so shocked that they fell from this height. I ran down to the ground floor to get to them in the basement.”

Dlamini added his children’s shoes and blood were still at the bottom of the shaft.

Homii cannot intimidate me. I am not shaken. I am fighting for justice for my children. This matter needs to be dealt with — Khaya Dlamini, father of Aphelele and Aphile

“Homii has tampered with evidence. They don’t want to give me the footage. They have locked the lift doors and boarded the door to the basement. I will need to get the police to come with me just to get my children’s belongings,” he said.

“Homii cannot intimidate me. I am not shaken. I am fighting for justice for my children. This matter needs to be dealt with. When I spoke to police, they told me to focus on burying my son, so I am now taking this to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.”

Homii Lifestyle confirmed the incident but said it could not provide further details as it is now a legal matter.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the parents and their families. We also extend our sincerest prayers for the recovery of the child that remains in hospital. We confirm that the safety and wellbeing of our residents and community members remain our priority,” it said.

An investigation into the matter is under way, Homii added.

“We are co-operating with relevant authorities and will continue to engage openly and transparently throughout the process.

“In the interim, our team is willing to provide counselling and emotional support to those affected. We remain in direct contact with the family and have made ourselves available to assist in any way possible.”

