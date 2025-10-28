Bail ruling for KZN security boss Bruce Mhlongo to be heard on Wednesday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police arrested Pietermaritzburg security company owner Bruce Mhlongo last week in connection with the death of KwaPata Taxi Association deputy chair Thabani Innocent Zondi in June 2022. Stock photo.

Pietermaritzburg security company owner Bruce Mhlongo says he is willing to undergo an identity parade and a lie detector test to prove his innocence.

The Njoms Security owner was arrested last week in connection with the murder of Thabani Innocent Zondi, 48, a Khethindlelenhle Primary School teacher and KwaPata Taxi Association deputy chair, who was shot dead on February 22 2022.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said the teacher was found in the driver’s seat of his car with multiple gunshot wounds and at least 21 spent cartridges.

The case was later referred to the provincial murder and robbery unit, which secured a warrant of arrest for Mhlongo last week.

Netshiunda said he was the alleged mastermind in Zondi’s killing and was also likely to be linked to other cases of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery committed in Plessislaer and Richmond from 2022.

Mhlongo’s company firearms were also seized.

During his bail application, Mhlongo said: “I can make it [lie detector test results] public; I am willing to do that because it would prove who is telling the truth.”

He was being cross-examined by prosecutor Ricky van Wyk in a packed Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Monday. Van Wyk disagreed, saying lie detector test results are inconclusive.

Mhlongo is represented by advocate Philafuthi Cabe.

“During the investigation a person implicated a Mr Mnyandu. I have got a recording of that information,” said Mhlongo. “The evidence is with [police] crime intelligence. I handed the information to crime intelligence. I have cellphone records linking Mnyandu [to the Zondi killing], and I can get the voice note within 48 hours.”

A specialised police unit maintained a strong security presence in court.

Mhlongo, in his bail plea affidavit, said he was the father of seven children, and three of them are minors aged between five and 14. The primary carers are their mothers, who are unemployed.

He said eight firearms were linked to his security company:

five Taurus pistols;

two AK47s; and

a .308 self-loading rifle.

His company employs more than 100 people. The firearms are stored at Panorama Security, and he denied allegations he provided firearms and transport to Zondi’s killers.

He said when Zondi was killed, he was not living in Pietermaritzburg but in Durban, and he only came to know of Zondi in June 2022 when he started working in the KwaPata area. “I can’t remember where I was, but I was nowhere near KwaPata,” he said.

He also disputed earlier evidence led by the state that the KwaPata Taxi Association had vetoed a proposal from Njoms Security to protect members along the route.

He also denied any links in the aftermath of Zondi’s death to an attack on the chairperson of the association, identified as Mr Mnyandu, whose grandchild was killed.

Mhlongo told the court that upon his arrest, he had asked the arresting officers to detain him at the New Prison police station instead of the Plessislaer police station.

“One of Mnyandu’s children works at the station. I would not have accepted food from rogue criminals. That’s why it’s better to go to New Prison. There is always danger every day. I am always being told there is a plot to kill me.”

Van Wyk said there were no exceptional circumstances to justify Mhlongo being released on bail.

The case was adjourned to Wednesday.

TimesLIVE