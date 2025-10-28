Ekurhuleni man gets four life terms for raping a 13-year-old

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Tsakani regional court in Ekurhuleni has sentenced a 47-year-old man to four life terms for four counts of rape of a 13-year-old.

The rapes were committed from December 2015 to April 2016 on four different occasions when the child would go to her grandmother’s place in Tsakani Ext 13 to help her with house chores.

“The family friend who is also a neighbor would call the child to his place, rape her and threaten to kill her if she told anyone - until she fell pregnant,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on Tuesday.

In October 2016 when the girl had gone back to the doctor for her regular cancer treatment, it was discovered she was six months’ pregnant and had contracted HIV.

When the doctor enquired about the pregnancy, the child disclosed that she had been raped by the family friend. The mother of the child reported the matter to the police and the man was arrested in November 2016.

“However, the matter was provisionally withdrawn and was placed back on the roll in 2020.”

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied raping the child.

However, prosecutor Tholwana Jessica Khakhathiba adduced evidence that proved the man’s guilt. During sentencing, his legal representative asked the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment due to his ill health which has deteriorated since his incarceration.

However, Khakhathiba asked the court to sentence him to life imprisonment because he did not show any remorse and continued to maintain his innocence even after conviction.

