JSC says complaint against Free State judge should be referred to tribunal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has resolved to uphold the recommendation of the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) that a complaint lodged by Free State judge president Cagney Musi against judge Lepono Lekale be investigated by a Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

On January 31, after the continuous failure of Lekale to perform his judicial functions over six years due to ill-health, Musi lodged a formal complaint against Lekale in terms of the JSC Act. One of the grounds upon which any complaint against a judge may be lodged includes incapacity giving rise to a judge’s inability to perform the functions of judicial office.

The JSC said on Tuesday that the complaint was processed and referred to the JCC for determination on whether it should recommend to the commission that a Judicial Conduct Tribunal be established to investigate the complaint.

After the meeting of the JCC on April 29, the JCC recommended to the commission that a tribunal be established to investigate the complaint.

The JSC, excluding the members designated by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, considered the recommendation at a meeting on October 10 and resolved to uphold the JCC recommendation.

TimesLIVE