KwaZulu-Natal on high alert as heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast

Heavy rain has been predicted for some parts of KZN. Stock photo.

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi has warned communities to exercise extreme caution as the weather service has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms and scattered rainfall over the western and northern parts of the province.

The weather is expected to persist on Tuesday and Wednesday and may be accompanied by heavy downpours and strong winds, which could lead to localised flooding and damage to property and infrastructure.

Buthelezi has called on all residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to take precautionary measures to protect their lives and belongings.

“We plead with communities that will be affected by these storms to exercise extreme caution. Parents are urged to keep children indoors, avoid crossing swollen rivers or streams, and ensure that drainage systems around homes are cleared. Our disaster management teams and emergency services are on high alert and ready to respond to any eventualities,” said Buthelezi.

He said the department had activated all disaster management centres across the affected districts and continued to work closely with municipalities and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a co-ordinated response.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any emergencies to their nearest municipal disaster management centres,” said Buthelezi.

The department said it would continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as the situation unfolds.

TimesLIVE