POLL | Do you have faith in the police to keep the country safe?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police officers bow their heads in prayer at the start of the safer festive season launch event at Hobie Beach, Gqeberha. File photo.

As the Madlanga commission resumes on Tuesday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, questions about South Africans’ trust in the police are coming sharply to the fore.

The judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system was established in July by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It is chaired by retired former deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and was initiated after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi raised alarming concerns about criminal syndicates, including drug cartels, having infiltrated the criminal justice system.

Since then, shocking revelations about corruption and criminal infiltration have emerged, leaving many to wonder: can the police still be trusted to keep the country safe?

TimesLIVE