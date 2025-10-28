South Africa

POLL | Do you have faith in the police to keep the country safe?

Police officers bow their heads in prayer at the start of the safer festive season launch event at Hobie Beach
Police officers bow their heads in prayer at the start of the safer festive season launch event at Hobie Beach, Gqeberha. File photo. (FREDLIN ADRIAAN)

As the Madlanga commission resumes on Tuesday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, questions about South Africans’ trust in the police are coming sharply to the fore.

The judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system was established in July by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It is chaired by retired former deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and was initiated after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi raised alarming concerns about criminal syndicates, including drug cartels, having infiltrated the criminal justice system.

Since then, shocking revelations about corruption and criminal infiltration have emerged, leaving many to wonder: can the police still be trusted to keep the country safe?

