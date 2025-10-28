Renowned engineer Thokozani Majozi joins UCT as deputy vice-chancellor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has appointed Prof Thokozani Majozi as its deputy vice-chancellor for research and internationalisation, effective January 1.

Majozi, a leading scholar and seasoned academic administrator, will join UCT from Wits University, where he is the executive dean of the faculty of engineering and the built environment.

UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mosa Moshabela said the appointment comes at a critical time for the university. “The appointment of Prof Majozi comes at a crucial moment in UCT’s journey. As we pursue our Vision 2030 and Strategy 2030, our goal is to harness the power of research and international collaboration to address pressing challenges while positioning UCT as a global leader in knowledge creation,” said Moshabela.

“With his track record of scholarship, leadership and innovation, Prof Majozi will play a pivotal role in advancing our research agenda and strengthening international partnerships. His appointment reflects UCT’s continued ability to attract individuals of the highest calibre, ensuring that we remain Africa’s premier university and one of the top institutions globally.”

Majozi has held a full professorship in the School of Chemical and Metallurgical Engineering at Wits, where he was also the holder of the prestigious National Research Foundation – Department of Science and Technology (NRF–DST) Chair in Sustainable Process Engineering from 2013 to 2022.

His research contributions are internationally recognised, including:

developing a continuous-time framework for the synthesis of batch plants;

creating a near-zero-effluent batch chemical facility technique; and

designing integrated water and membrane network systems; while

his predictive models for reverse osmosis and electrodialysis membranes have been adopted by industry.

He holds a BSc and MSc in chemical engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a PhD in process integration from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST), completed under a Commonwealth scholarship.

Throughout his career, Majozi has worked at institutions including the University of Pretoria and the University of Pannonia in Hungary, where he was an associate professor from 2005 to 2009. He has published more than 300 scientific works, including the influential book Batch Chemical Process Integration, and is a B1 NRF-rated scientist.

Beyond academia, Majozi has held key leadership roles nationally and internationally. He served as:

chair of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) between 2015 and 2022;

vice-president of the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA); and

deputy chairperson of the Council for the Built Environment; and

currently serves as the president and chair of the Academy of Science of South Africa.

Internationally he was the only African representative on the Royal Society/DFID Programme selection panel between 2012 and 2017. He is also a fellow of:

the Water Institute of Southern Africa;

the Institute of Chemical Engineers (UK);

the African Academy of Sciences; and

the South African Academy of Engineers.

Majozi has received several top awards, including:

three National Science and Technology Forum Awards;

two NRF President’s Awards;

the Bill Neal-May Gold Medal from the South African Institute of Chemical Engineers; and

the S2A3 British Association Silver Medal.

In 2019 President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured him with the National Order of Mapungubwe (Bronze) for achievements of international significance.

“I am confident that under his leadership, our research and internationalisation agenda will reach new heights, supporting our mission to transform lives and societies through knowledge,” said Moshabela.

Majozi will take over from Prof Jeff Murugan, who has been serving in an acting capacity since January 2024.

TimesLIVE