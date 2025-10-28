‘They warned me’: Mcinga slams Floyd Shivambu after sacking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The recently fired deputy president of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, Nolubabalo Mcinga, has broken her silence after her dismissal, accusing party leader Floyd Shivambu of poor leadership.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, she claimed she was removed over “gossip and gender discrimination”.

Reflecting on her fallout with Shivambu, Mcinga said several leaders from the MK Party had cautioned her not to leave the organisation when she joined Afrika Mayibuye.

“I just want to say sorry to the people of South Africa because they warned me. There are a lot of leaders who called me when we started the process of consultation. One of them was comrade Lungile Mdlingosi from the Eastern Cape, who begged me not to leave the MK Party. He said, ‘Floyd needs to grow,’” she said.

Mcinga, who co-founded the movement alongside former EFF heavyweight Shivambu earlier this year, was axed with immediate effect this week after being accused of serious organisational misconduct, which the party said included holding an unauthorised meeting with uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma.

The party confirmed her removal, citing internal rules that allow it to dismiss leaders “when necessary” to protect its integrity and unity.

Mcinga has rejected the allegations, insisting that her meeting with Zuma was personal and that she had informed the movement’s leadership to ensure transparency.

“The president of Africa Mayibuye, is very controlling. You can’t tell me that I cannot meet president Jacob Zuma. I know him personally. I’m a member of Mkhonto weSizwe Party. So what right do they have to tell me that I’m not allowed to meet president Jacob Zuma and he’s a family friend,” said Mcinga.

“My meeting with [him] personal. Those are pure fabrications. They just want to dent my name. This is gender-based violence. You don’t just write things that you don’t have proof of. I want proof,” she said.

Mcinga said she was informed of her dismissal abruptly and without due process.

“I regard myself still as the deputy president of Africa Mayibuye Movement because the internal processes were not formally addressed. I just received a letter at 3am and the next thing, I was removed from WhatsApp groups,” she said.

Mcinga said the party has a book called the Africa Mayibuye Restoration Manifesto, which says when such things happen, disciplinary processes must take place. She said the party had failed to follow the rules when firing her.

According to party spokesperson Sydney Baloyi, the decision to remove Mcinga was unanimous and within the movement’s constitutional powers.

Mcinga accused Shivambu of being “arrogant” and “incapable of leading people,” adding that he could learn humility and leadership from Zuma.

“Floyd needs to grow, or he needs to be born again, or he needs to go and twasa so that he can humble himself to elders. He’s failing already by firing a female deputy president over gossip. What kind of leadership is that?” she said.

“He needs to go back to the MK Party to learn people management skills. He wasn’t fired there; he was just demoted. He’s too arrogant, and he needs to calm down a bit so that he can lead people,” she said.

Mcinga said she helped establish the movement and accused Shivambu of centralising power and sidelining others in leadership.

“They’ll have meetings without me. They deployed Dr Nozi, the women’s movement president, without me even knowing. Afrika Mayibuye is said to be a people’s movement. Why is it all about Floyd?” she asked.

“What he sold to me was that this is going to be a people’s movement, not Floyd’s political party. I joined knowing I was going to be in a movement because I’m an activist,” she said.

Despite her dismissal, Mcinga said she remains loyal to the movement’s founding vision and has no plans to leave.

“No, I’ll never leave Mayibuye. Processes must follow. I mean, we just started the party, and processes are not in place. I formed it, I mobilised, I brought in people. I can’t just leave my constituency like that,” she said.

Mcinga reaffirmed her support for Jacob Zuma and the MK Party, calling it “the only hope” for South Africa.

“The ANC-led government failed dismally. The only hope for South Africa to regain its power back is through the MK Party. There’s high unemployment, inequality, and poverty — and the ANC is doing nothing in this GNU,” she said.

