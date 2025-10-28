Two deputy police ministers still have no delegated responsibilities after more than a year in office, says Mathale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale says suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has not delegated duties to him or to the other deputy police minister Polly Boshielo.

Mchunu and his two deputies were appointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet in June last year.

Testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, Mathale said this was because the minister was still familiarising himself with the office.

“We don’t have delegated powers signed off to say this is what you do, but we had work to do,” Mathale said.

That they haven’t been delegated specific responsibilities doesn’t mean they don’t have anything to do.

“We were not just sitting in the office. I have a programme that outlines what I have to do.

“It appears we don’t have anything to do, but we do, because the department we are dealing with is vast, and you need to have your pulse on what’s happening. We have to ensure the ministry is functional.”

MPs raised concerns about the need for deputy ministers, questioning their role in the cabinet.

ANC MP Xola Nqola asked Mathale what their day-to-day activities are and how they work without delegated powers. “You wake up, go to the office and do what?” Nqola asked.

Mathale argued said there was a need for deputy ministers.

“It doesn’t mean that if delegation hasn’t been done, then the department can function without them. There is relevance to their creation. SAPS is not like other ministries; it’s a huge department that is complex in how it’s structured.”

Mathale added that the minister is now ready to delegate duties.

Mchunu joined the National Assembly in 2019 as public service and administration minister and then became water and sanitation minister in 2021. He was appointed police minister in June 2024.

He was suspended in July after allegations of corruption and interference in police operations. Firoz Cachalia was appointed acting police minister.

In his testimony before the committee, Mchunu previously said he understood the responsibility that came with his role.

“I made it my duty, after I was appointed, that beyond interacting with police officials, I would go out of my way to understand other things, from documents and interacting with other people,” Mchunu said.

