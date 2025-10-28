Warning ahead of Cape summer fire season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The increasing frequency and severity of human-caused fires is placing an unsustainable burden on people and nature, with fewer than 20% of wildfires starting naturally during the past fire season in the Western Cape.

That was the warning issued on Tuesday by CapeNature as the province gears up for the summer wildfire season.

“Each year wildfires threaten lives, destroy homes and infrastructure and cause lasting damage to the Western Cape’s biodiversity. From displaced families and lost livelihoods to injured wildlife and devastated habitats, the impact is felt across communities, ecosystems and the economy,” said CapeNature.

During the 2024/25 fire season, CapeNature said its cost for fire suppression alone exceeded R20m, with severe damage to its infrastructure, while private landowners also sustained damage. Legal claims for damage to forests and infrastructure exceeded R300m.

“The true cost of fire cannot be measured in rands alone. Wildfires take lives, displace families and put communities at risk. They also carry a devastating price for nature. In 2024/25, a total of 97 fires covering more than 75 000 hectares burned, destroying vital habitats, threatening wildlife and reducing biodiversity resilience. Of the area burned, 42% was private land and 58% CapeNature-managed land.

“Wildfires are a natural part of the landscape, but the increasing frequency and severity of human-caused fires place an unsustainable burden on people and nature. With only 19.5% of fires resulting from natural means during the past fire season, preventing fire remains our best protection. By making simple, responsible choices — such as never leaving open flames unattended, disposing of cigarette butts correctly, clearing defensible spaces around properties and reporting smoke or fire immediately — every person can play a critical role in safeguarding lives and landscapes."

The organisation urged residents to report signs of smoke or fire by dialling 112 from a mobile phone or 10177 from a landline.

TimesLIVE