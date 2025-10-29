11-year-old Khwezi Mazibuko needs R85K to represent SA at World Dance Competition in US

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acrobat dancer Khwezi Mazibuko's journey in sports and acrobatics started at the age of seven.

Khwezi Mazibuko, an 11-year-old acrobatic dancer from the Free State, is seeking funding to compete at the World Dance Competition at Disney World in Florida, US, in July 2026.

Mazibuko has been selected to represent South Africa on the world stage after excelling at the Dance and Modelling Association nationals through Dance Connection. She will have the opportunity to perform in the Magic Kingdom parade and in the opening dance for the Beauty and the Beast theatre finals.

On behalf of Mazibuko, the Free State government has called on sponsors to help make the young dancer’s dream a reality. She needs about R85,000 to cover travel, accommodation and competition expenses.

“So far, her mother has raised R1,600 through her own efforts, putting up posters around town, writing sponsorship letters and knocking on doors with the hope of finding kind-hearted sponsors who believe in Khwezi’s potential,” the provincial government said in a Facebook post.

“Every bit of support brings Khwezi closer to dancing on one of the biggest stages in the world.”

Mazibuko is an extraordinary 11-year-old whose passion and talent lights up every room she walks into. From sports, singing and acrobatics, she has proven that determination and heart can take one places — Nomsa Tshabalala, mother of Khwezi Mazibuko

Born in the Mafube municipality, Mazibuko and her mother Nomsa Tshabalala moved to Mpumalanga in 2015. She lost her father at the age of three.

Her journey in sports and acrobatics started at the age of seven. She has collected accolades and excelled in different sports such as hockey, netball and tennis, as well as in singing and acrobatics.

“Mazibuko is an extraordinary 11-year-old whose passion and talent lights up every room she walks into. From sports, singing and acrobatics, she has proven that determination and heart can take one places,” Tshabalala said.

“This opportunity is a dream come true — not just for Khwezi but for us as a family. It can open many doors for her and change our lives in ways we can’t imagine.”

TimesLIVE