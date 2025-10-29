Anti-gang unit arrests 15 suspects in Joburg, seizes drugs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng police have arrested 15 suspects in gang-infested areas in Eldorado Park, Riverlea, Westbury, Germiston and Booysens.

Gauteng police have arrested 15 suspects in gang-infested areas in Eldorado Park, Riverlea, Westbury, Germiston and Booysens.

The operations by officers from the anti-gang unit (AGU) began on October 21, said police spokesperson Sgt Roxanne Gibb.

The clampdown comes after the fatal shooting of two teenagers in Westbury earlier this month, allegedly by a rival gang. Four other youths were wounded.

The suspects have been arrested on charges including drug possession, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, pointing a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted murder and possession of counterfeit cigarettes.

“During the operations, the AGU seized illegal substances including mandrax tablets, crystal meth, firearms, ammunition, Mylan tablets, cartridges, a stolen vehicle, holsters and illicit cigarettes.”

Two 9mm pistols, 14 rounds of live ammunition and two magazines were confiscated.

Gibb called for the public to work with police.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any criminal or suspicious activities to SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, residents can download the MySaps App on their smart devices to report incidents anonymously.”

TimesLIVE