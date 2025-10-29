Drug lab in Volksrust decommissioned after Hawks raid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The five Mexicans abandoned their bail application while the South African suspect, who is alleged to be the farm’s caretaker, was granted R50,000 bail.

The decommissioning and clean up of a multi-million clandestine drug laboratory in Volksrust is expected to be finalised on Friday.

Mpumalanga police uncovered the laboratory after receiving information about an unpleasant smell in the area on September 19.

Six suspects, one South African and five Mexicans, were arrested during the operation.

The docket was referred to the Hawks’ Secunda-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

“The team worked hard to oppose bail, which led to the five Mexicans abandoning their bail application.

“The South African national, who is alleged to be the farm’s caretaker, was granted R50,000 bail,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi said.

As part of the investigation, the Hawks began decommissioning and cleaning the premises used for the illegal manufacture of drugs.

The area was declared a public health hazard, with a high risk of causing fires due to chemical reactions. It has been under police guard since the day of the operation until decommissioning started.

All chemicals and equipment used during the illegal activities will be disposed of.

“Our investigation is ongoing. We will leave no stone unturned until we get the masterminds behind this illegal operation,” said the Mpumalanga head of the Hawks, Maj-Gen Nico Gerber.

