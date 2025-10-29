eThekwini slams ‘bogus’ website over unsafe beaches claim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The eThekwini municipality says a Cape Town-based website has posted false information about its beaches before the festive season. File photo.

The eThekwini municipality has slammed an allegedly bogus website which posted false reports that all Durban beaches are unsafe for public use.

A website called www.redflagbeach.com recently published a list of 31 beaches under the headline “Avoid these South African beaches”. The website claims the beaches, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal, are “red-flagged” because of:

dangerous levels of E coli entering the ocean;

entering the ocean; high crime levels; or

outdated marine culling practices.

On Wednesday the municipality rejected the claims as “false, unfounded and not supported by any credible data”, including official water quality test results or police crime statistics.

“The misinformation poses a serious reputational risk to the city and undermines efforts to protect and maintain Durban’s beaches,” it said. “The municipality is treating this malicious and damaging act with seriousness.”

The city has sent a formal notice to the Cape Town-based company hosting the website, asking them to disable the domain (redflagbeach.com), which was registered earlier this month. The website, hosted on IP address 104.21.16.4, contains “content that is false, misleading and harmful to eThekwini municipality”, it said.

Beach water quality tests are conducted biweekly and the results determine whether beaches meet the required safety standards for public use. If test results indicate elevated bacteria levels, the city implements precautionary closures immediately to protect public health — eThekwini municipality

The “misinformation damages Durban’s image, discourages tourism and misleads residents and visitors”, it added.

“Please advise your customer of the misinformation abuse logged. As a responsible service provider governed by relevant ISPA codes and regulations against hosting unlawful or false content, we expect the matter to be addressed within four days. The dissemination of the misinformation influences citizens and visitors to avoid beaches that are safe and open as per official municipal communication and verified water quality results.”

The website also has a Facebook page with a cellphone number. A man who answered told TimesLIVE he had no affiliation with the website.

The municipality will initiate legal action against the website owner and the hosting company if they fail to comply with the notice.

It reminded the public that official updates on the safety and water quality results of its 23 beaches are always posted on the city’s official website and social media platforms.

“Beach water quality tests are conducted biweekly and the results determine whether beaches meet the required safety standards for public use. If test results indicate elevated bacteria levels, the city implements precautionary closures immediately to protect public health.”

The municipality said it is working with uMngeni-uThukela Water and the water services directorate to manage water and sewer systems and respond to pollution quickly. It reiterated its commitment to keeping its beaches clean, safe and open for everyone as it prepares for the festive season.

“Durban’s beaches remain a vital tourism and economic asset, and their protection and maintenance remain a municipal priority.”

