Hawks officials told commission they went to KT Molefe’s house to verify if operation was legit

Testifying at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, Wanda explained to the commission how he ended up at Molefe’s house that day.

Brig Lesiba Mokoena, who instructed Hawks members to go to the scene during Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe’s arrest, said they had received information that there were bogus cops at Molefe’s property who claimed to be from the Hawks.

Mokoena told the Madlanga commission on Wednesday that he had received the report while attending the Hawks excellence awards in Pretoria East from his divisional head who had reported to him that the then head of Hawks, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, had asked him to check on the reported bogus operation.

After being given the address, he confirmed that he contacted two of his operational members, including Capt Barry Kruger.

He said he instructed them if it was indeed a legitimate operation.

Mokoena confirmed to the commission that he sent the address to Kruger via WhatsApp and also conceded that he continued to send pictures of vehicles on the premises.

However, when asked about his participation in a WhatsApp group created by Kruger to brief on the operation, Mokoena denied participating in the group.

When the commissioner pointed out that there was a message on the WhatsApp group detailing who the commander of the operation at Molefe’s house was, Mokoena denied participating in the WhatsApp group.

However, he confirmed he was added to the group and shared some details of the cars. Further, he later sent a message for the team to withdraw.

He, however, later conceded to the commission that he had not been entirely truthful about participating in the WhatsApp group.

“If the confirmation is still there, I will maintain that I didn’t tell the truth to the best of my ability,” he said.

Investigators in the murder case of Veerniging engineer Armand Swart have already testified about the operation at Molefe’s house.

They alleged that the Hawks members and a Gauteng traffic aircraft had appeared at the scene to try to interfere.

Further, the investigators testified that the investigation was marred by a lot of interest from senior SAPS officials and members of the public.

Kruger, who also testified before the commission, corroborated Mokoena’s testimony that he was instructed to go check if the operation was legitimate. Kruger told the commission that he was simply carrying out an instruction of his commander.

He said he had to travel through traffic from Pretoria to the house in Sandhurst.

When questioned why he called the air traffic wing instead of Sandton and Rosebank SAPS stations, which he conceded were a few kilometres away, he said it was much quicker to call the air traffic wing.

“I did not have Sandton police station numbers as I was trying to get through the traffic,” he said.

After verifying that the operation was legitimate, he said they withdrew from the scene.

However, he also confirmed that there were other members of the Hawks he did not know at the scene who were not part of his team.

Kruger said he was not sure who summoned the members.

The commission heard Swart’s murder was allegedly tied to corruption at Transnet involving a tender awarded to SK Group, a company linked to Molefe’s nephew, Lucky Molefe.

According to Witness B, SK Group’s tender win was rigged as the two competing companies were dummy companies. She said the tender was manipulated and SK Group benefited.

