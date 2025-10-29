Head bowed and silent: Mamelodi murder accused abandons bail bid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With his head bowed and eyes fixed on the floor, Tebogo Mnisi, 38, the man arrested in connection with the murders of two young women in Mamelodi East abandoned his bail application in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Mnisi was arrested on Monday and appeared in court after the murder of cousins Tshiamo Moramaga, 22, and Baleseng Moramaga, 21, whose deaths on Sunday sent shock waves through the country.

The double murder sparked national outrage after videos and photos of the victims circulated widely on social media.

Mnisi’s lawyer told the court the accused had no previous convictions, pending cases, outstanding warrants or protection orders against him.

“In accordance with [a section of] the Criminal Procedure Act, my client has a clean record. He does not want to bring a formal bail application now. He abandons his right to apply for bail,” the lawyer said.

Throughout the proceedings, Mnisi remained silent, never once looking up at the magistrate or attempting to make eye contact with anyone in the packed courtroom.

Asked to confirm if he was abandoning his bail bid, he nodded silently, his head still bowed.

Mnisi will remain in custody until January 19 2026 when his case is expected to return to court.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, he faces two counts of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlawful ammunition.

Mahanjana said one of the victims, Tshiamo, was the girlfriend of the accused.

Mnisi is alleged to have also shot and wounded a male friend of the two cousins who was with them when they were killed.

Members of the Mamelodi community gathered in large numbers outside the court to show support for the grieving Moramaga family, calling for justice and demanding that the suspect face the full might of the law.

