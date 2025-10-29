‘I found out at press conference’: Leah Shibambo on her removal from SAPS

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former deputy police commissioner Leah Shibambo says she found out while sitting in a press conference that her job had been given to someone else.

In an interview with radio station 702, Shibambo described the experience as shocking and humiliating.

Shibambo, who dedicated more than three decades to the police, said she received a brief SMS in August 2013 inviting her to then national commissioner Riah Phiyega’s “Year in Office” media conference.

It was at that event that she discovered her job had been reassigned, without any warning or consultation.

“As I was sitting there [Phiyega was speaking] at the press conference, I heard her announcing that among other things, she’s going to reorganise the police. Then she says, yeah, my deputies will be as follows from tomorrow.

“I’m like, oh, hang on. I was the deputy responsible for physical resources. Then she puts a white male in that position. I listened on, thinking maybe she’s placing me somewhere else. Even that would have been wrong, because you are supposed to discuss it with me. I wasn’t mentioned anywhere. So that’s how I found out,” she said.

Shibambo said she was sidelined for months, attending meetings but no longer receiving files or being allowed to participate in key decisions.

Eventually, she was asked to head the SAPS Education Trust.

“And I’m like, head it? What does that mean? That’s not on the structure of the police. I said I will do the sub-education trust because I have a background in social work. I will head that. But I need a position in the structure of the police as a deputy national commissioner,” she said.

Shibambo said she repeatedly asked her superiors what she had done wrong, even requesting a formal disciplinary process, but received no satisfactory explanation.

Her situation drew attention recently when former police minister Bheki Cele - testifying before a parliamentary committee investigating corruption and criminal infiltration in the justice system - suggested Phiyega’s appointment to the top job was a deliberate move to weaken the SAPS.

Shibambo described hearing Cele mention her during the committee hearings as humbling.

“I wasn’t expecting that. Apart from the fact that in terms of the law, it is clear that Phiyega fired me unlawfully and unfairly, it says to me that there are people like General Cele who still realise, or maybe even pity me, and they remember me. It brought back some painful memories,” she said.

Cele, who served as police minister from 2018 to 2024, told EFF MP Leigh-Ann Matthys that operational structures under Phiyega were deliberately weakened to facilitate looting.

“Well, the opinion is that if I know I want to steal but I know there is a bulldog, I will take the teeth out of the bulldog so that I do things properly. Who did that? Those leading at the time? Zuma was president. So it was under the Zuma administration,” said Cele.

Shibambo recounted the personal toll of her ouster.

“The most difficult part is that people I used to work with, some of whom I promoted, had stopped talking to me. They started treating me like I’m some person with leprosy or a contagious disease. Those things have been very, very painful,” she said.