Police seize cocaine worth R20m at Midrand plot

Police found cocaine hidden in a storage room on the plot.

Gauteng police have discovered cocaine worth R20m at a plot in Blue Hills, Midrand.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the bust was made by a multidisciplinary team led by the crime intelligence head office and included the Gauteng organised crime unit, K9 officers and members of the local criminal record centre division.

The drugs were brought into South Africa from a neighbouring country and were destined for sale in Cape Town.

“The cocaine was found hidden in a storage room on the plot.

“A 56-year-old man who is believed to be the owner of the plot has been arrested, and cocaine weighing about 80kg has been seized,” she said.

The suspect is expected to appear in court later this week on a possible charge of possession of drugs and dealing in drugs. Investigations are ongoing.

TimesLIVE