Schools not doing enough to provide safe environments: SA Anti-Bullying Institute

The SA Anti-Bullying Institute says schools are not doing enough to ensure they’re providing safe havens for pupils to learn. Stock photo.

The SA Anti-Bullying Institute (Sabi) has accused schools of not doing enough to ensure they’re providing safe havens for pupils to learn.

This comes in the wake of the recent Milnerton High School incident in Cape Town, where eight senior pupils allegedly beat younger boys with belts and sticks and are facing criminal charges.

“The recent incidents of bullying and violence in schools are a reminder of the urgent need for effective risk management strategies,” said Sabi director Toto Geza.

“As a nation, we pride ourselves on providing quality education, but are we doing enough to ensure our schools are safe havens for learning? The answer is no.

“Many schools lack comprehensive safety policies, and those that do have often struggle to implement them effectively. This is unacceptable. Every child deserves to learn in an environment free from fear, intimidation and harm.”

Schools must identify issues of bullying, evaluate the risks and implement control measures, said Geza, adding that it’s imperative for schools to have a clear definition of bullying in its various forms, including physical, verbal and cyberbullying.

Section 60 of the South African Schools Act makes it clear: the state is liable for any damage or loss caused by an act or omission in connection with school activities. This should be a wake-up call for us all — Toto Geza, SA Anti-Bullying Institute director

An assessment of the situation through anonymous staff and pupil surveys and “hotspots” such as bathrooms and hallways would determine bullying in schools, he said.

“The process aims to weigh potential harm against existing precautions to ensure a safe school environment.”

The information gathered must be used to implement anti-bullying programmes and interventions, said Geza.

“Section 60 of the South African Schools Act makes it clear: the state is liable for any damage or loss caused by an act or omission in connection with school activities. This should be a wake-up call for us all. Schools must have adequate risk management and safety plans in place — but more importantly, they must prioritise prevention.

“We’ve seen the devastating effect of bullying and violence on pupils, teachers, families and communities. We’ve also seen the power of collective action in creating safer, more supportive learning environments. It’s time for us to come together — schools, parents, communities, and government — to make risk management a priority.

“Research has shown effective risk management strategies can reduce incidents and improve learner safety. This means conducting regular risk assessments, developing and implementing comprehensive safety policies and providing ongoing training for staff and learners. It means fostering a culture of respect, empathy and inclusivity, where every individual feels valued and supported.

“The benefits are clear: safer schools, improved academic outcomes and a brighter future for our children. Let’s stop talking about it and start doing it. Our children’s wellbeing depends on it.”

