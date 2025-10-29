Tension at taxi rank as Diepkloof residents confront street vendors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Informal traders were removed by angry Diepkloof community members who were accompanied by Traffic Wardens to clean up the sidewalks at the Bara Taxi Rank. Informal traders have now flocked to the well-known rank in Soweto to open their own business on the sidewalks after being removed from Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani in Soweto. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

A tense standoff broke out at Bara taxi rank in Diepkloof on Wednesday as community members, accompanied by traffic wardens, forcefully removed vendors that they said were trading illegally on the pavements.

Local councillor Sthembiso Mashinini said the “clean-up operation” was aimed at restoring order around the busy rank, which has become overcrowded with traders who were relocated from the Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani.

0 of 9 Informal traders were removed by angry Diepkloof community members who were accompanied by Traffic Wardens so clean up the side walks at the Bara Taxi Rank. Informal traders have now flocked to the well know rank in Soweto to open thier own business of the sidewalks after been removed in Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani in Soweto. Picture; Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) Informal traders were removed by angry Diepkloof community members who were accompanied by Traffic Wardens so clean up the side walks at the Bara Taxi Rank. Informal traders have now flocked to the well know rank in Soweto to open thier own business of the sidewalks after been removed in Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani in Soweto. Picture; Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) Informal traders were removed by angry Diepkloof community members who were accompanied by Traffic Wardens so clean up the side walks at the Bara Taxi Rank. Informal traders have now flocked to the well know rank in Soweto to open thier own business of the sidewalks after been removed in Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani in Soweto. Picture; Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) Informal traders were removed by angry Diepkloof community members who were accompanied by Traffic Wardens so clean up the side walks at the Bara Taxi Rank. Informal traders have now flocked to the well know rank in Soweto to open thier own business of the sidewalks after been removed in Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani in Soweto. Picture; Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) Informal traders were removed by angry Diepkloof community members who were accompanied by Traffic Wardens so clean up the side walks at the Bara Taxi Rank. Informal traders have now flocked to the well know rank in Soweto to open thier own business of the sidewalks after been removed in Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani in Soweto. Picture; Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) Informal traders were removed by angry Diepkloof community members who were accompanied by Traffic Wardens so clean up the side walks at the Bara Taxi Rank. Informal traders have now flocked to the well know rank in Soweto to open thier own business of the sidewalks after been removed in Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani in Soweto. Picture; Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) Informal traders were removed by angry Diepkloof community members who were accompanied by Traffic Wardens so clean up the side walks at the Bara Taxi Rank. Informal traders have now flocked to the well know rank in Soweto to open thier own business of the sidewalks after been removed in Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani in Soweto. Picture; Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) Informal traders were removed by angry Diepkloof community members who were accompanied by Traffic Wardens so clean up the side walks at the Bara Taxi Rank. Informal traders have now flocked to the well know rank in Soweto to open thier own business of the sidewalks after been removed in Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani in Soweto. Picture; Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) Informal traders were removed by angry Diepkloof community members who were accompanied by Traffic Wardens so clean up the side walks at the Bara Taxi Rank. Informal traders have now flocked to the well know rank in Soweto to open thier own business of the sidewalks after been removed in Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani in Soweto. Picture; Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena )

“The people who were moved from Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani for not having the informal trading permits are all here, so there’s no longer walking space,” said Mashinini. “We are removing those who are selling illegally on the pavements. There are stalls here in Bara where people are legally supposed to sell, but once you’re outside that mandate, you are not legal.”

He said pavements are not designated trading areas and that some traders have even removed trees to set up their stalls in public spaces.

“The bylaws are clear; sidewalks are not for selling. We’ll come back every day to make sure no-one trades illegally. JMPD will join tomorrow, and taxi associations are also helping,” he said.

Community member Mapitso Kolisang, who joined the operation, said residents want better order and for all traders to be registered.

“Since there have been many foreigners, there’s been a lot of crime. We want everyone to be registered. Fingerprints, everything must be in order,” she said.

“We should unite and understand each other, but things must be done the right way. Look at how Bara is now, it’s painful.”

Some vendors said they felt they were being unfairly treated. Sibongile Sharon Manana, who sells fruits and wigs, was told to pack up her stock but she had a trader’s card, allegedly issued by the JMPD.

Sibongile said she was confused after being told her trading card was invalid.

“I feel so bad, but what can I do? They say whether you’re South African or foreign, you must leave,” she said.

“I’m a South African, born in Mpumalanga. JMPD gave us cards after we paid R100 and gave ID photos, now they are saying the card belongs to a taxi association.”

Mashinini confirmed that the clean-up would continue on Thursday, with JMPD and taxi associations expected to assist in keeping the area clear of illegal trading.

TimesLIVE